Since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott has shared a couple of statements here and there, but now, he has given his first interview since the festival.

In a 50-minute conversation with Charlamagne The God, Scott spoke about how he’s been feeling lately, saying:

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, you know? An emotional rollercoaster, I mean. It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something, and it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it. And really just wanting to be there and wishing you could just hold everyone, kind of just heal them, talk to them, have conversations. It really just hurts, man.”

Charlamagne then asked Scott was his intention for the interview was and Scott responded, “I don’t personally have an intention, I just feel like something happened and I feel like it’s just… I needed a way to kinda like communicate, you know? One, families are grieving. There’s fans that experienced something, there’s fans that came to the show. I’ve always been that person to always see things through with the people that share the experiences with me. […] I’ve been trying to just really figure things out.”

Watch the full interview above.