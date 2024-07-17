Yesterday (July 16), Travis Scott found himself at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany for a concert on his Circus Maximus tour. Overall, Scott’s time in the city appears to have been an up-and-down experience.

Scott tweeted yesterday, “The show was the best show ever And the fans are amazing.” Immediately after, though, he indicated in a follow-up tweet that he had he had a bad experience in the city’s airport, writing, “BUT I WILL NEVER COME BACK TO HAMBURG. SIMPLY BECAUSE THE AIRPORT PEOPLE ARE JUST WEIRD.”

It’s not confirmed what happened to Scott at the airport, but according to an unverified telling of events, Scott’s concert was supposed to start at 8 p.m., but he only landed in Hamburg at 8:46. After the concert, Scott supposedly attempted to fly back to London, but the airport was closed. Scott and his team apparently pressed the issue about not being able to fly to London when they wanted to and caused a hectic scene.

Meanwhile, Scott has been busy lately. He cleared a lot of his Astroworld Festival legal troubles off his plate, and then he got arrested, which he didn’t seem to bothered about given that he made his own mugshot merch.