Early in the morning on June 20, police officers were called to Miami Beach Marina. There, Travis Scott was asked to leave a charter boat, but that process didn’t go smoothly, as the encounter ended with the rapper getting arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property after a warning.

It appears Scott is bothered by this approximately 0 percent. For one, hours after the arrest, he tweeted simply, “Lol.” Then, he decided to make the most of the situation by selling t-shirts with his fresh mugshot printed on the front.

Travis Scott just released a merch T Shirt with his mugshot photo of him after being arrested in Miami lastnight, for $35 with a portion of proceeds going to the Cactus Jack Foundation "It's Miami" was what he told officers when asked if he was drinking he was charged with… pic.twitter.com/mSAQGA6dfn — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 20, 2024

The shirt features the photo along with the caption, “It’s Miami,” which was what Scott was reported to have said when asked by police if he had been drinking. So, he seemingly just confirmed that quote.

The shirt is for sale on Scott’s webstore, with the product titled “FREE THE RAGE TEE #2.” The shirts are going for $35, and $5 from each sale will be donated to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation.

This whole situation comes not long after settled the final Astroworld Festival wrongful death lawsuit, after nine out of the 10 suits were settled weeks before. That said, there’s still an Astroworld injury case that has yet to be settled.