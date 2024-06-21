Apparently, Travis Scott’s a big Boogie Down Productions fan. The Houston rapper name-checks the Bronx-born DJ in the hook of his new collaboration with West Coast producer Mustard, “Parking Lot.” The track is the lead single from Mustard’s upcoming album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, which he announced is due on July 26.

It’s a great time for him to release a new project, as his buzz was recently revitalized by the release of Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss record, “Not Like Us.” Not only did the song become an instant fan favorite, shooting to the top of the Hot 100 chart, but it’s also taken on a life of its own. K Dot performed the song five times in a row at his recent Ken & Friends concert at the Forum, where Mustard was also one of the friends in question. During his set, which was livestreamed to Amazon Music viewers worldwide, Mustard reminded fans just how many hits he’s got in his bag, including collaborations with Blxst (“Overrated,” “Chosen”), Ty Dolla Sign (“Paranoid”), Dom Kennedy (“My Type Of Party,” “When I Come Around”), Steve Lacy (“Static,” “Bad Habit”), and Roddy Ricch (“Ballin’”).

Listen to Mustard’s “Parking Lot” featuring Travis Scott above.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out 7/26 via 7/26 via 10 Summers Records and Interscope.