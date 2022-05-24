Travis Scott, already facing hundreds of lawsuits for the Astroworld Festival disaster in November 2021, now faces even more legal trouble over his wild performances. According to TMZ, the Houston rapper has been named in a new lawsuit accusing him of causing a stampede during his set at Rolling Loud Miami in 2019. Marchelle Love, the plaintiff, says that she was injured after Travis whipped up fans at his set into a frenzy despite the advice of the police, who spoke to him either before or during his set.

According to Love’s lawsuit, Travis could see people being hurt but continued his set as normal, ignoring warnings from security to slow things down. Love claims that her leg was broken during the mayhem — something that could have been avoided if the rapper had listened to security. Meanwhile, because his shows had previously resulted in injuries — such as a 2017 show in New York where a fan ended up paralyzed after being encouraged to jump from a balcony — Love argues that the rapper should know better than to goad fans the way he does.

A spokesperson for Travis Scott told TMZ, “This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented… This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior VERSIONS of that complaint.”

Unfortunately for Travis, the issue is a bit murkier when it comes to Astroworld Festival, where 10 people died and hundreds were injured. That case still has yet to proceed to trial but carries huge potential implications for the rapper — and others. Meanwhile, his return to performing at Primavera Sound in Brazil later this year will undoubtedly be under increased scrutiny as a result of all that attention.