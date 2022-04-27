It looks like Travis Scott’s unofficial exile is finally ending this autumn. Brazilian festival Primavera Sound has released its inaugural 2022 Sao Paulo lineup, which features Travis as its Sunday headliner alongside Australian pop star Lorde. They’ll top a roster that includes Arca, Charli XCX, Father John Misty, Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek, Japanese Breakfast, Jpegmafia, and Raveena.

Also appearing on the flyer are Arctic Monkeys and Bjork, who will headline the Saturday lineup including Beach House, Interpol, Mitski, Helado Negro, and a slew of Brazilian acts. The São Paulo-based festival is booked for the weekend of November 5-6 at Distrito Anhembi. Tickets go on sale beginning today at noon local time. You can find more information here.

Travis Scott hasn’t performed on a festival stage since his November Astroword Festival, where a crowd crush caused the deaths of 10 people, including a 14-year-old boy. Travis was subsequently removed as the headliner of multiple festivals including Day N Vegas and Coachella, and was sued alongside festival organizers Live Nation by nearly 3,000 victims, which will continue as a single combined case.

Although Travis was removed as an official Coachella performer, he still made appearances at parties nearby and promoted his upcoming album, Utopia, with billboards along the freeway to Indio, California. He’s also launched a project donating to community-based initiatives, although some victims’ families denounced his announcement as a PR stunt.