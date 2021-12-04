Next week will mark one month since the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The incident left ten dead and hundreds injured. It also left the rapper with hundreds of lawsuits, with those affected aiming to receive compensation for their injuries and loss. According to Rap-Up, 275 cases have been filed against Scott as well as organizers and promoters behind Astrowrold, but a much simpler process seems to be in the works for the mounting lawsuits. According to Billboard, all of the cases against Scott and Astroworld organizers could be consolidated into one giant case.

The attorneys for both the victims and the festival filed a joint petition on December 3 that would combine the 275 cases into a multi-district litigation that would be handled by one judge. They both agreed that consolidating the cases would be the best and simplest way to handle the lawsuits, which include over 1,250 plaintiffs. The petition is pending approval from a judge, but if it gets the green light, a new judge would then be selected to oversee the overall case.

“This type of litigation is exactly what the Texas MDL process is designed to address,” they wrote in their petition. It was filed after nearly half of the families of victims’ from Astroworld turned down Scott’s offer to pay for the funerals of those who died at the festival. A lawyer representing one of the victims’ families said, “Of all the things this case is about, that’s the least of any concern.” They added, “This family is set on making change and ensuring this never happens at a concert again.”