So far in 2025, the top of the Billboard Hot 100 has been dominated by songs from before the current year. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was the year’s first No. 1 song, and then Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ 2024 collab “Die With A Smile” spent the next four weeks on top.

Now, though, we have our first No. 1 song from 2025: On the new Hot 100 chart dated February 8, Travis Scott’s “4X4,” which was released as a single on January 24, debuts at No. 1.

The song is Scott’s fifth to top the chart and his fourth to debut at No. 1. His previous No. 1’s are “Franchise,” “The Scotts,” “Highest In The Room,” and “Sicko Mode” (the one here that didn’t debut at No. 1).

Meanwhile, Shaboozey is making a bit of history on this week’s chart. While “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has so far fallen short of breaking the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, it is No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart for a 27th week. This breaks a tie with The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and makes it now the longest-running No. 1 in the history of the radio chart. The song also leads the Hot Country Songs chart for a 33rd week.