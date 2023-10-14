Here Is Teezo Touchdown’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour’ Setlist

“All the kids love Teezo Touchdown,” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams wrote while reviewing the artist’s September major-label debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night? Apparently, Travis Scott also loves Teezo Touchdown, who scored the opportunity to open on Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour.

The trek kicked off at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 11. Scott and Teezo will perform back-to-back shows at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday (October 13) and Saturday (October 14) before heading to Teezo’s native Texas for back-to-back nights at American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 17 and 18. See all of the remaining Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour dates here.

Below, check out Teezo’s purported setlist (as relayed by fans on setlist.fm), including “Amen” from Drake’s freshly released For All The Dogs album. Teezo is the featured artist on the song and thanked Drake upon its release with an Instagram post captioned, “for all the dogs that’s driving around in Beaumont. congratulations @champagnepapi thank u for ur hospitality, professionalism and love for what u do.” (A much kinder reaction than Joe Budden’s).

1. “Mid”

2. “Too Easy”

3. “OK”

4. “You Thought” Feat. Janelle Monáe

5. “UUHH”

6. “Sweet”

7. “Impossible”

8. “RUNITUP” (Tyler The Creator cover)

9. Luckily I’m Having” (Don Toliver cover)

10. “7969 Santa” (Drake cover)

11. “Amen” (Drake cover)

