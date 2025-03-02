Travis Scott has officially accomplished his mission to enter a WWE ring. Yesterday (March 1), the “4X4” rapper released his inner rager during WWE’s Elimination Chamber.

Back in January, Scott hyped the crowd up as he escorted Jey Uso to his match. Yesterday, Scott had an unsanctioned fight of his own as he joined Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena in a post elimination chamber beatdown of WWE Champ Cody Rhodes (viewable here).

As Cena turned heel at the instruction of The Rock, Scott couldn’t help himself but to sneak in a few hits. Users online joked about Scott’s brutal blows, but The Rock showed his support in the post-event press conference (viewable here).

When asked about Travis Scott’s interest in joining the WWE, The Rock said the rapper is more than ready.

“We have this opportunity to create this big moment in pro wrestling that is arguably one of the biggest,” he said. “We had an opportunity to bring Travis Scott in too and start to form a union and an alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott. He wanted to get, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘if you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count.’ He slapped the sh*t out of Cody. He was really hyped up.”

Travis Scott has plenty of musical accolades. Now, the question is can replicate that in the WWE.