In late September, Trevor Noah surprised viewers when — in a special message to viewers — he announced that he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show after an impressive seven-year run. On Thursday, the sadly anticipated moment arrived when it was time for Noah to sign off for the final time. And… we’re not crying, you are.

The 38-year-old host, with tears in his eyes, shared the challenges he faced when he initially took over the chair that previous host Jon Stewart had occupied for more than 15 years — and used to turn The Daily Show into a true “news” program:

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience… All my shows, there were empty seats. And then I look at this now: I don’t take it for granted, ever. Every seat that has even been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate. Because I know the empty seat that sits behind it. So thank you. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion… Even if it’s a critique. It doesn’t have to be praise, but some people who watch and say, ‘I don’t like it when you do this, but I watch.’ I want to say I appreciate those people. Even the people who hate-watch: We still got the ratings, thank you. I’m eternally grateful to you.”

Noah went on to give a “special shoutout to Black women,” which he said might sound random to some viewers. He admitted that while he’s often praised or given credit for some “grand ideas,” he sees that more as a comment on the Black women who “shaped me, nourished me, and formed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunt — all these Black women in my life. But then in America as well.”

“I always tell people: If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” Noah continued. “‘Cause, unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f**k around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad — especially in America, but any place where Black people exist. Whether it’s Brazil, whether it’s South Africa, wherever it is. When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women in particular? They know what sh*t is! Genuinely.”

Ultimately, Noah described his experience as a true “honor.”

You can watch the full clip above.