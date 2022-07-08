Trey Songz’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Been Thrown Out

Trey Songz made many headlines over the last two years for sexual assault and rape allegations. However, MyNewsLA reports that the anonymous accuser filed papers to dismiss the $20 million lawsuit and the judge granted her wish earlier this week.

Initially, the “Slow Motion” artist was accused of assaulting Jane Doe at a Los Angeles house party in 2016. The lawsuit, filed back in February, also mentioned rape, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

TMZ reported that a representative for 37-year-old denied the allegations, specifically stating, “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

Back in April, Songz had a similar experience, evading sexual assault allegations filed back in November 2021.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” police shared with TMZ. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”