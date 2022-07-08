Trey Songz InBetweeners 2022
Getty Image
Music

Trey Songz’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Been Thrown Out

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Trey Songz made many headlines over the last two years for sexual assault and rape allegations. However, MyNewsLA reports that the anonymous accuser filed papers to dismiss the $20 million lawsuit and the judge granted her wish earlier this week.

Initially, the “Slow Motion” artist was accused of assaulting Jane Doe at a Los Angeles house party in 2016. The lawsuit, filed back in February, also mentioned rape, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

TMZ reported that a representative for 37-year-old denied the allegations, specifically stating, “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

Back in April, Songz had a similar experience, evading sexual assault allegations filed back in November 2021.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” police shared with TMZ. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×