Trey Songz finds himself in legal trouble once again after a woman reportedly sued him for $20 million after she claims the singer raped her. The alleged incident occurred on March 24, 2016 with a woman who was identified in court documents as Jane Doe. According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, the woman claims that she was invited to a house party in Los Angeles where she was invited upstairs to have was she believed would be consensual sex. Instead, Trey repeatedly asked her if he could “get that ass” to which she repeatedly said “no.”

The woman claims that Trey’s behavior changed once they got into the bedroom, where he allegedly threw her to the ground, ripped her pants off, pinned her face-first to the floor, and anally rapped her. She says she tried to fight him off but he overpowered her. She also claims that someone walked into the room, and while she hoped this would cause the “brutal rape” to end, the individual quickly exited the room and Trey continued his assault.

According to the documents, the woman was only able to leave once Trey finished. She grabbed her clothes, except for her underwear, and ran outside to her Uber. During the ride, the Uber driver noticed she was in distress and reportedly took her to a hospital, where the police were called and a sexual assault exam was performed. The exam showed “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.” However, she said she did not mention Trey’s name to the police because she was “in shock and fearing for her life.”

The woman is seeking $20 million in damages. Her lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, is representing two other women who have also accused Trey of sexual assault, one in New York and another in Miami. In November, Trey was hit with a lawsuit for sexual assault in Las Vegas,. Last month, he was accused of rape by former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

Trey Songz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.