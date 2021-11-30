According to a report from TMZ, Trey Songz is linked to a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas. The R&B singer has been under scrutiny for this kind of behavior many times in the past, including allegations from earlier this year that he hit a woman with his car, allegedly punched a bartender, and fought with a police officer at an NFL game (he won’t face charges for this one). He also faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2020, including a surprise “golden shower” and actions that are in the realm of kidnapping and coercion. Songz denied those at the time.

The latest allegations involve the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigating a sexual assault incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel. Songz is reportedly cooperating with the police, and no charges have been filed so far in the investigation, which began on Sunday. The performer was in Vegas to celebrate his 37th birthday, and also performed at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday night. According to TMZ’s source, a group of women accompanied Trey and his crew back to The Cosmopolitan, which is when the incident occured. So far, there’s no comment from Trey’s camp, though TMZ did reach out to get his side of the story. This is a developing story and might be updated as more details come to light.