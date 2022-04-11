Trey Songz Was Cleared Of Sexual Assault By Las Vegas Police

Though he has been accused of a number of instances of sexual assault, Trey Songz now has one less case to worry about. Las Vegas police closed their investigation into accusations against the singer, determining that “no criminal charges will be filed.” According to TMZ, a representative of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department advised, “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

The R&B star was investigated for an alleged incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel in 2021. He was in Vegas to perform at Drai’s Nightclub and celebrate his 37th birthday this past November. Songz invited a group of women back to his rooms at The Cosmopolitan where the incident allegedly occurred. It’s unclear whether this was the same incident that prompted former UNLV basketball player and model Dylan Gonzalez to call Trey Songz a rapist in a statement earlier this year. Gonzalez did tweet the day of the announcement the case was closed, writing, “No White Flag From Dylan Gonzalez. The War Continues. #BeStrongNotSilent.”

No White Flag From Dylan Gonzalez.

The War Continues.#BeStrongNotSilent pic.twitter.com/LpC32nFABG — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) April 8, 2022

In her statement, she wrote, “With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel.” Earlier this year, he was sued by another woman who alleged he also raped her in 2016.