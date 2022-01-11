Trey Songz Was Accused Of Rape By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of raping former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, who previously tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist” and has now confirmed that she was describing her own experience with him. In a new post, captioned #BeStrongNotSilent, Gonzalez, who became a musical artist and Instagram influencer before signing to play for Master P’s new mixed-gender basketball league, expressed solidarity with other women who have accused Songz and asked followers for privacy. The incident in question may have previously been reported in November, with TMZ revealing that he was under investigation.

“With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” she wrote. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone. I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

She requested inquiries to be directed to her attorney and asked for “privacy, consideration, and compassion” as she considered her legal options. Trey was previously accused of sexual assault in 2018 and 2020 by two separate women, the latter revealing her story on the No Jumper podcast. The singer refuted the accusations at the time. He was also accused of hitting another woman with his car last spring.