Last month, Trippie Redd released Mansion Musik, a 25-track album with production primarily handled by Chief Keef. While this seems like enough music to tide fans over for a long period of time, he recently revealed that Mansion Musik is the precursor to something even more impressive.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Trippie teased a new project called Love Letter.

“I’m trying to come up with the cover art and add a few songs for that record,” said Trippie. “So, I wanted to do this new one to do a Lil Wayne, Sorry 4 The Wait, type of deal.”

Trippie was referring to Lil Wayne’s 2011 mixtape, Sorry 4 The Wait, which came out months before Weezy’s hotly anticipated album, Tha Carter IV.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trippie recalled the era of rap, which launched the careers of Trippie, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert.

He spoke fondly on the era, saying, “The time and space we were in, at that era, was one of the best eras in music. Everyone was more open and trying to be pure. There was an open space to be creative in the music industry.

He lamented the current state of the industry, saying “Now, people are more like business partners.”