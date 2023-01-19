Trippie Redd is a man of his word. Earlier this week, he posted a star-studded track list featuring Chief Keef, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Nardo Wick, and more still. The Instagram caption promised to reveal the cover art and release date if the post eclipsed 80,000 comments. And over 82,000 comments later — including Drake with six steam-nose emojis — Trippie Redd announced tonight, January 18, that Mansion Musik is dropping this Friday, January 20.

According to press release, the 25-track album is “an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 Mansion Musick mixtape.” Keef served as the album’s executive producer, and he’s the featured artist on tracks “Atlantis” and “Rock Out.”

The full track list boasts “Fully Loaded” featuring Future and Lil Baby, “Knight Crawler” featuring the late Juice WRLD, “Dark Brotherhood” featuring Lil Baby, “Krzy Train” featuring Travis Scott, “Muscles” featuring Lil Durk, “Swag Like Ohio Pt. 2” featuring Lil B, “Who Else!” featuring Rich The Kid, “Pure” featuring G Herbo, and “Colors” featuring Kodak Black.

Nardo Wick, Big30, Lucki, Summrs, Fijimacintosh, Rylo Rodriguez, Ski Mask The Slump God, Rob 49, and DaBaby are also featured artists.

Future is in the middle of his six-date One Big Party Tour, which kicked off on January 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where Trippie Redd performed as a special guest. Chief Keef, meanwhile, might be gearing up to release an album of his own.

Mansion Musik is out 01/20/2023. Pre-save it here.