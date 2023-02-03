Trippie Redd Rushed The Release Of ‘Mansion Musik’ Because Hackers Were Holding It For $1 Million Ransom

Trippie Redd’s new album, Mansion Musik, is out now on 10K Projects. The album, which features Chief Keef (who also executive produced the project), Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, and more, was released on January 20 — but as it turns out, that may not have been the original plan.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Ohio rapper acknowledged some fans’ complaints about the mixing on some of the album’s tracks, most notably “Krzy Train” featuring Travis Scott.

Trippie gave a pretty solid explanation for the rush job, telling Lowe that he had to push the album out as quickly as he could after hackers stole all of the tracks he’d recorded and demanded $1 million to withhold a leak.

“Every time I read people talking about this album, they’re complimentary,” Trippie said. “But they’re like, ‘What’s up with the mix on ‘Krzy Train?’ I don’t understand why it sounds like that.’ I was held for ransom on my project. They wanted me to pay them a million dollars because they had all my records. Every single last one, all the features.”

He said that the same hackers had also leaked his past projects, so he decided to circumvent them this time around, even though he only had Scott’s raw vocal file and no time to mix it. His reasoning? “They’re going to hear it regardless and they’re gonna hear the bad mix regardless, so I’m gonna put it out unmixed and see what they think.”

He still plans to fix the mix and re-upload it to DSPs, so eventually, fans will get the completed version, but it does suck for him — and for the fans — that a group of opportunists are ruining the fun. You can watch Trippie’s interview with Zane Lowe up top.