Chief Keef is known for many things, especially the popular line from the cult classic “Faneto,” where he references riding through New York and intending to shoot up New Jersey. However, the Chicago legend took to Twitter Wednesday to clarify that his alleged violent streak does not extend to schools after catching wind of a Fox News clip where Laura Ingraham links violence to marijuana use in the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Illinois.

Somebody tell this TRAMP I don’t shoot schools up pic.twitter.com/5Dy2FSHrVA — Glory Boy (@ChiefKeef) July 7, 2022

In a tweet, Keff posted a picture of the conservative television host with the caption “Somebody tell this TRAMP I don’t shoot schools up.” Back in early June, Ingraham was speaking about the unintended consequences of normalizing pot use and attempted to blame that on recent school shootings, as the suspects were known users. “Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis violent behavior connection?” she asks. She doubled down Tuesday and evidently, the 26-year-old had enough as her words literally hit close to home.

Ingraham: Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis violent behavior connection? pic.twitter.com/SKBU5QWFBZ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 1, 2022

Ingraham: On the mass shooting in Illinois, indications are that he was a regular pot user… What can regular pot use trigger in young men in particular? Psychosis and other violent personality changes.. pic.twitter.com/5QxveHmSXZ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2022

Ingraham: The marijuana industry is making billions on the lie that weed is fine, no big deal… If the media wants to spend time scaring people.. scare them away from using this drug as young people pic.twitter.com/X3ypPz2LbG — Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2022

Chief Keef is a known user and advocate for marijuana, and like many who use it, he understandably did not take too kindly to such conclusions being drawn about the drug, especially in reference to the state he resides in. Though his choice of words in the tweet is quite humorous, the messaging is important. Besides, Ingraham provides zero evidence for her boisterous claim.

Check out Chief Keef’s tweet and Laura Ingraham’s diatribes above.