Popcaan and Drake have another hit on their hands. On their new collaboration, “We Caa Done,” the two remind us that they are running the game, as Drake maintains his status as a genre-fluid hip-hop icon, and Popcaan reiterates his longevity as one of the biggest names in dancehall.

In the song’s accompanying video, Popcaan and Drake are seen partying near the ocean, surrounded by beautiful women, lush waters, while wearing lavish fashions.

This is the fourth time Popcaan and Drake have collaborated. Drake was featured on Popcaan’s 2020 project, FIXTAPE on the songs “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn.” Popcaan is also credited as a co-writer on Drake’s “Controlla” from his 2016 album, Views.

In an interview with The Recording Academy, Popcaan shouted Drake out, and noted that the platform Drake shared with him early on in his career helped him garner popularity for himself and for dancehall music in the US.

“By being around Drake and the whole connection, it gave me a lot of exposure,” Popcaan said. “We have a chemistry where music is concerned and whatever we do, it’s always [about] just [doing] something great … It’s a very great link, and it’s very good for my culture as well.”

Check out the “We Caa Done” video above.

Popcaan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.