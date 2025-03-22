Nearly three years ago, the Atlanta hip-hop community was rattled after trap rap pioneer Trouble (real name Mariel Orr) was tragically killed at 34 years old. Shortly after the heartbreaking news was revealed, a 33-year-old man, Jamichael Jones, turned himself over to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office.

Since then, the family and fans of the “Dreamin Bout My Dawgs” rapper have patiently waited for Jones’ trial (of which he was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, and family violence simple battery). However, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, that time won’t come as Jones accepted a plea deal with prosecutors yesterday (March 21).

As part of the arrangement, Jones pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and received a 20-year prison sentence with credit for time served. All of Jones’ previous chargers were dropped. Prior to entering into the deal, jury selection was scheduled to be held for the trial but were called off after the plea deal was submitted to the courts.

Trouble’s family has not yet released a public statement following the plea deal. But fans online have expressed gratitude that Trouble’s two young children (a son and daughter) would not have to endure the attention a public trial would have created.