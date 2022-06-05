The Atlanta rap community, and the music world overall, are left to grieve at the loss of another one of its artists. On Sunday morning, reports arrived that rapper Trouble had passed away at the young age of 34. The reports allege that Trouble was shot and killed, but these reports have yet to be confirmed. One of the first people to share their condolences about Trouble’s death was fellow Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, who posted his reaction to the news on his Instagram Story. “DAM SKOOB,” Scooter wrote with a picture of Trouble. “REST UP MY BOY.”

Young Scooter confirms that Trouble passed away lastnight #RIP pic.twitter.com/D0VjCNiHGA — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 5, 2022

Trouble had been making waves in the rap community since 2011, the year that he released his debut mixtape, December 17th. The project gained plenty of attention for the Atlanta native as it was placed at No. 23 on Complex’s The 25 Best Mixtapes of 2011 list. For the next six years, Trouble would continuously release mixtapes before inking a deal with Mike Will Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records and Interscope Records in 2017. During this time, Trouble also laced notable collaborations with the links of Young Thug (“Theif In The Night“), YFN Lucci (“Key To The Streets“), and more.

In 2018, he released his debut album Edgewood. Highlighted by “Bring It Back” with Drake, the project carried 16 songs with additional features from The Weeknd, Quavo, Fetty Wap, Boosie Badazz, and more. It was later extended with five songs highlighted by an appearance by Offset. Trouble’s most recent project arrived in 2020 with Thug Luv. That delivered 18 songs with help from 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy, City Girls, and more.

