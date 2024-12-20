Atlanta is undoubtedly one of the best hip-hop cities in the world, as the ATL area has produced rappers like André 3000, Big Boi, T.I., Ludacris… the list goes on and on. 21 Savage has his own list. Specifically, he recently ranked some of the top lyricists from Atlanta.

On a recent episode of the DeepCut podcast, 21 was asked to rank Future, Lil Baby, JID, Young Thug, and himself. His No. 1 pick was himself, and 2 to 5 were JID, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Future.

He then clarified, “Just off of lyrics. Now, if it’s off of song-making, Pluto [Future] would be No. 1. But just off of lyrics, yeah… I’m No. 1 off of lyrics.”

21 is at the end of a major year. He started 2024 with the release of his latest album, American Dream, in January. Then, he hopped on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, and he followed that with on a tour in support of the project, and it was his first solo tour of North America in half a decade. Beyond that, he got involved in some rumors, some beef, and otherwise had a pretty full year overall. Here’s to seeing what 2025 brings.

Watch the full DeepCut episode with 21 above.