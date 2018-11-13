Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Troye Sivan has had a busy few weeks. After wrapping up his smash Bloom tour last week, Sivan has been making the late night circuit to promote his new movie, Boy Erased. Sivan visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, and brought out Charli XCX to perform a high-energy rendition of their song “1999.”

The pair wore outfits fitting for their throwback song — Sivan performed in red vinyl pants that caught the glow of the stage lights, and Charli wore a leather jacket and skirt (very The Matrix meets Clueless. The neon green lighting transformed the tiny Tonight Show performance stage into a massive pop concert, and Sivan and Charli brought the kind of energy that could fill a whole stadium. Their Fallon performance marks the first time the pair have performed “1999” on TV. (“1999” made its live debut when Charli visited Sivan at his show in Radio City Music Hall last month.)

Sivan also sat down to chat with Fallon about the song, writing more cheerful music, and paying tribute to the pop stars that ruled the charts when he was four years old.

Listen to Troye Sivan talk about ’90s pop, and watch Sivan and Charli XCX’s late night performance of “1999” on above.