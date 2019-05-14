🚨🔨🚨

GO WEST FEST

JUNE 6 LOS ANGELES

🚨🔨🚨

Been working on this for months and I’m soooooo stoked to share this with you – introducing GO WEST FEST ⛓🧯 pic.twitter.com/k8SSAvn46H — troye (@troyesivan) May 14, 2019

Pop singers Troye Sivan and Charli XCX delivered a god-tier bop with last year’s single “1999,” and they’re back to make 2019 sparkle. Sivan and Charli have announced an exciting new Los Angeles festival and benefit called Go West Fest.

The event, which will take place on June 6 at Los Angeles venue The Wiltern, will feature performances from Sivan, Charli, and an impressive list of indie pop icons — Allie X, Carlie Hanson, Leland, and Pussy Riot, to name a few. If you’ve seen Sivan on tour, some of those names should sound familiar — Hanson and Leland opened for the Bloom tour, and Allie X is a Canadian pop singer and songwriter who co-wrote many of the songs on Bloom.

A new kind of pride festival curated by me n @charli_xcx that celebrates the inclusivity, artistry, music, kinks, merchants, and creativity of the LGBTQ community, while really giving back to our community. — troye (@troyesivan) May 14, 2019

Sivan shared some context for the event on his Twitter. He called Go West Fest “a new kind of pride festival curated by me n @charli_xcx that celebrates the inclusivity, artistry, music, kinks, merchants, and creativity of the LGBTQ community, while really giving back to our community.”

Sivan said that “everyone is welcome” at the inclusive fest, and the “whole thing benefits GLAAD and local organisations.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, May 17. You can check out the announcement video for Go West Fest above.