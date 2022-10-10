Two of Argentina’s rising stars have teamed up for a new collaboration. On Friday (October 7), Trueno released the music video for his “Hood” remix featuring Tiago PZK.

In the past year, Trueno has emerged as a revelation in the Latin rap scene. Back in May, Gorillaz brought him out as a special guest during the band’s Quilmes Rock concert, with Trueno performing a new freestyle rap over “Clint Eastwood.” Last month, he was featured in NPR’s Tiny Desk spin-off El Tiny for Latinx Heritage Month.

Meanwhile, Tiago PZK has also become an artist on the rise from Argentina. Though he was a part of the country’s Latin trap wave, he has since embraced other genres like R&B and alternative influences on his album Portales, which was released in July. Tiago PZK scored one of the biggest hits of the year with the “Entre Nosotros” remix featuring fellow Argentine acts Lit Killah, María Becerra, and Nicki Nicole. Their collaboration has amassed over 170 million streams on Spotify.

The “Hood” remix marks the second collaboration between Trueno and Tiago PZK. The song was first released on Trueno’s breakthrough album Bien O Mal in May. Tiago PZK’s soulful voice sound at home on Trueno’s heartfelt ballad. Its perfectly rounded out by Trueno’s chill rap flow. The two artists trade verses about returning home and finding out how life has changed since they left. Trueno and Tiago PZK bring the nostalgia of the remix to life in the video as they sing together in front of a rising sun.

Trueno is nominated for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “Dance Crip” at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. In November, Tiago PZK’s Portales Tour will visit venues in Brooklyn and LA.

Tiago PZK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.