Trugoy The Dove — Dave — was the soul of De La Soul. The group’s first album in nine years, Cabin In The Sky, feels like a loving celebration of one of hip-hop’s most singular voices. Though only a handful of songs feature Dave’s captivating vocals, his spirit runs through the entire, powerful project. Still, selfishly, I wanted more. I wanted more Dave. This career-spanning retrospective highlights the moments — past and present — where Trugoy truly shined. These are the tracks where Dave’s presence didn’t just complement De La’s brilliance, it elevated it. Revisiting them is more than nostalgia — it’s honoring a craftsman whose voice shaped generations. A tribute to the quiet genius whose art still echoes — forever fresh, forever De La.

20. De La Soul — “Foolin’” (2000) Bars: “While you fools claim corners, we gon’ claim theories / Y’all some stickball n****s, we the World Series.” This Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump track standout showcases Dave’s charismatic chemistry with rhyme partner, Posdnous—a pass-the-mic masterwork. 19. De La Soul feat. 2 Chainz— “Whoodeeni” (2016) Bars: “Life’s a bitch, but she’s seeing a therapist.” 2 Chainz got all the acclaim at the time, but it’s Dave who quietly steals the show with a sharp closing verse.

18. De La Soul — “Dog Eat Dog” (1996) Bars: It’s a dog-eat-dog competition (No doubt) / I’ll be gone like you’re wishin’ (And I’m out) / ’Cause I ain’t got time for hangin’ around / When you’re f*ckin’ my love in all the wrong places.” All hail Dave’s infectious hook. It ain’t gonna hurt nobody. 17. De La Soul — “Don’t Push Me” (2025) Bars: “You won’t see Obama on the five dollar bill / I’m still pissed off about Emmett Till.” Tears in our eyes as Cabin In The Sky ends with Dave honoring Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s classic “The Message.”

16. De La Soul feat. Yummy Bingham— “Much More” (2004) Bars: “Banner had ‘em on the hawk since Atlanta extravaganza / Gamma ray rap, I make The Hulk snap.” With hype man encouragement from DJ Premier, Dave pops his collar and spanks his peers. 15. De La Soul — “Dinninit” (1996) Bars: “Heard I’m sexin’ Sade and I bought her a fur / Battin’ eyes at Toni Braxton and I bought her a fur / Now I’m hittin’ Whitney Houston, oh, she bought me a fur?” Didn’t Dave blow your mind this time?

14. De La Soul — “A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturdays” (1991) Bars: “Oh, Mr. Sprinkler, Mr. Sprinkler / Wet me for one, Mr. Sprinkler.” The festive fun takes a sharp turn as Dave perfectly navigates the song’s beat switch. 13. De La Soul — “Tread Water” (1989) Bars: “Always look to the positive and never drop your head / For the water will engulf us if we do not dare to thread.” Dave getting his Dr. Dolittle on is just delightful.

12. De La Soul — “Supa Emcees” (1996) Bars: “Hey, whatever happened to the (emcee) / Times done changed for the (emcee) / Every woman and man wanna (emcee)/ But for what? I tell you, (emcee)-ing ain’t for you!” Dave set the record straight: too many mics, very few capes. 11. De La Soul — “Keepin The Faith” (1991) Bars: “Jody got a cat, but she won’t let it out / Oh, tough luck, ‘cause it makes Jack pout / Waiting on the wins, he moves to the next / Searching for the cheese, looking for the text.” Trugoy tends to relationship counseling with tender love and care.

10. De La Soul — “The Package” (2025) Bars: “Stay on the ticktock, but this ain’t the kiddy app.” Please excuse Dave for being antisocial. 9. De La Soul — “Trying People” (2001) Bars: “I figure excess will only bring an excessive amount of fuss / So when I’m gone, make sure the headstone reads, ‘He did it for us.’” Patience is a privilege. Wise words from a decent man.

8. De La Soul feat. Common— “The Bizness” (1996) Bars: “I speak divine of God theories, no need to be high / Always exhale the facts ‘cause I don’t inhale lie.” The D-to-the-O, the-V-to-the-E, and can’t no other brother cook these delicacies. Chef up. 7. De La Soul — “Jenifa (Taught Me) (12’ Version)” (1989) Bars: “Access to her code / Lovestruck Dove is Dove’s mode / Took a look, drooped my books / Jenifa, oh Jenny.” This young lady got Dave goin’ crazy. My cherie amour.

6. De La Soul — “Oodles of O’s” (1991) Bars: “I was John Doe, now I’m Mr. Jolicoeur.” Nobody beats Dave’s clever wordplay. 5. De La Soul — “Ego Trippin’ (Part Two)” (1993) Bars: “Skirts play wit’ it, ‘cause I’m slick like that / I’m the greatest MC in the world! / You gots to gimme, gimme mine, ‘cause I’m heavy when I weigh it / Watch the way I say it (ego trip).” Here’s a toast to Dave’s best brags and boasts. 4. De La Soul — “Me, Myself and I” (1989) Bars: “Mirror, mirror on the wall / Tell me, mirror, what is wrong? / Can it be my De La clothes? / Or is it just my De La song?” Dave sets off the track that puts Long Island’s finest on the map.

3. De La Soul — “Itzsoweezee (HOT)” (1996) Bars: “Why you acting all spicy and shiesty? / The only Italians you knew was icees.” A rare Dave solo—and it shines like the summertime sun. 2. De La Soul — “Potholes In My Lawn” (1989) Bars: “Everybody’s sayin’ what to do when sucker lunatics start diggin’ and chewin’ / They don’t know that the Soul don’t go for that / Potholes in my lawn / And that goes for my rhyme sheet / Which I concentrated so hard on, see.” There’s still zero tolerance for rhyme biters and their copycat raps.