“Run that back, Turbo.” The phrase has been heard on many a Gunna song, of course, and it’s the producer tag of his frequent collaborator, producer Turbo. In a new interview with Music Business Worldwide, the producer discusses his and Gunna’s relationship.

Speaking about how they came to work together, he explained:

“We started together. In the beginning, he always looked at me as a producer, so I appreciated that, because I always wanted to be a producer, but, at that time, everybody was treating me as an engineer. Gunna was the first one to start calling me and asking me for beats. In the beginning, I’d seen he was kind of lacking with his engineer, he wasn’t working at the pace I was working and Gunna used to be terrible with his hard drive. He used to walk around with it in two pieces. When I saw that, I vividly remember having a conversation with him like, ‘This hard drive is the most important thing ever.’ He’d pull the hard drive out of two different pockets and I’m like, ‘Bro, this isn’t how this is supposed to go.’ From that point on, I told him I was going to be his engineer and record him, and he took that as an opportunity to rap on all my beats, because he didn’t really have to go to anybody else. I was sitting right there and I always made sure I had at least 20 beats a day to play for him.”

He added, “It was [down to] our work ethic; We’re the ones that are going to stay at the studio the longest and work on the song until it’s all the way complete and sounds the best. We’ve been doing that pretty much every day and we just got glued to each other. The working relationship turned into a brotherhood and the brotherhood is everything at this point.”

Read the full interview here.