Mustard and Ty Dolla Sign have linked up once again for another heater. On their new single “My Friends,” Ty sings over a triumphant Mustard beat, celebrating the loyalty of the longtime friends in his circle.

Joining them on the anthem is Lil Durk, who further emphasizes their familial dynamic, rapping, “These are my brothers who I’m with, these not my homies.”

“My Friends” comes from an upcoming joint project between Ty and Mustard, which, at this point in their collaborative relationship, seems long overdue. Over the course of the past 10 years, Mustard and Ty have collaborated on a slew of hits, including “Paranoid,” “Or Nah,” “Love You Better,” and more.

“What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones,” said Ty in a statement. “Big shout out to Durk for being a part of this song.”

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now,” added Mustard, “and it’s always special when me and Ty link.”

As of now, the title and release date for the upcoming joint album is yet to be revealed.

Check out “My Friends” above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.