Lil Durk is in the middle of a phenomenal year. He released his seventh album 7220 at the top of the year. That project arrived with 18 songs and features from Gunna, Future, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen and went on to become Durk’s first solo No. 1 album. He later extended the project with 12 additional songs with help from Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Boogie. It’s this album, and previously released efforts from his discography, that Lil Durk brought for a performance at Lollapalooza. His set was going well for the most part, until a scary incident occurred on stage.

Lil Durk got hit in the face by a stage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/GSTBWbW8Un — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

During his Lollapalooza set, Lil Durk was walking on stage when one of the onstage pyrotechnics went off in his face. This caused Durk to stumble backward as he held his hands to his eye after he was struck in the face by smoke. After a brief moment, Durk returned to performing as he was seemingly okay after the incident. However, he took to Instagram afterward for an update with fans.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Durk wrote with a picture of his right eye in a bandage. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

You can watch the Lollapalooza incident and see the post from Durk above.