Fresh off her WWP EP, Tyla returns with a smooth new single. On “Chanel,” the South African singer makes a simple request: If you really loved her, you’d buy her designer.

While the singer croons, “How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel,” on the chorus of the low-key gqom (you say with a click of the tongue) track, the video naturally leans couture, with Tyla dancing, posing, strutting, and mugging the camera in the titular brand.

According to Vogue, putting the video together was apparently a bit of a quest for the 23-year-old Joburg native’s stylist Ron Hartleben, who had to pull the vintage pieces from dealers around the world.

“Every single piece of clothing in that video, besides the Hanes tank in the black void scene where she has the blonde bob, is Chanel,” Hartleben boasted. “Even her undergarments, even her shoes and her shorts. The Hanes tank was a very intentional piece because that’s Tyla. It’s the connecting element that made everything make sense.”

He also says the dealers “let me get away with murder” regarding their usual rental fees, because they were so hyped to be included in the star’s latest visual. “These era-defining moments like the hula hoop bag, all of these museum-quality pieces they trusted me with. She’s wearing these belts that are each like $20,000 at full retail, these classic Karl leather pieces, it was so cool to put them together. I did have to sign my life away in case things broke. But nothing broke!”

“Chanel” follows “Is It” and “Dynamite” as striking visuals that Tyla has released this year. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

Watch Tyla’s “Chanel” video above.