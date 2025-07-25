Tyla Shared A Surprise EP, ‘WWP,’ With A Feature From Wizkid

For the past few months, Tyla has really made herself hypervisible in the music world algorithms. Back in May, she released “Bliss,” her first new single of 2025, following up with an appearance on Lisa’s “When I’m With You” and “Everything Goes With Blue” from the Smurfs soundtrack. “Is It” arrived earlier this month with a flashy music video, and today, Tyla dropped a surprise EP, WWP, featuring both “Bliss” and “Is It.”

Also included on the EP’s tracklist is “Dynamite,” a collaboration with Afropop pioneer Wizkid. Appearing on Capital XTRA Breakfast, she revealed that the song had been recorded in 2022, but there were doubts it would ever be released.

“We made ‘Dynamite,’ and I was sitting on that demo for three years, like playing it and dancing in my room and just praying to God,” she recalled. “Like, ‘God, one day the song is going to come out,’ and it’s coming out!” The reason for the delay, she explained, was “we, like, just didn’t end up finishing it. Like, we would talk about here and there, but it just didn’t happen. You know how things are. We both are very busy, and we have a lot of things that we are doing.”

Thank goodness the stars aligned and the two African music ambassadors were able to get everything done. Check it out.

Listen to Tyla’s new song “Dynamite” featuring Wizkid above.

WWP is out now via FAX Records and Epic Records. You can find more info here.