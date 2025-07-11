Tyla Has Some Tempting Questions In Her Slick Video For ‘Is It’

South African star Tyla has been steadily rolling out new songs from her upcoming sophomore album, revealing more sides of her musical identity in the process. While she promised “full-on rap songs” in a recent interview, her latest single, “Is It,” is more in line with the songs she’s best known for, featuring a pulsating, dance floor-ready bass line, and a tempting come-on in the chorus. “Is it wrong that I wanna get right / Wanna get right with you?” she wonders. Throughout the video, she’s joined by a variety of dancers as the rooms she’s in shifts to present different situations, from a private dance with a romantic partner to a full-on club scene.

Tyla’s rollout so far has included the single “Bliss,” which came out in May, accompanied by a signature smoothie at bougie LA grocery store Erewhon. It’s become a bit of a staple out in the world; you may even have heard it while shopping for your own groceries. Tyla’s other appearances this year weren’t strictly for her album, but have had the fortuitous timing to keep her in the spotlight all the same.

First, she joined K-pop star Lisa on her Alter Ego single, “When I’m With You,” then appeared on the Smurfs soundtrack release “Everything Goes With Blue.”

You can watch the video for Tyla’s “Is It” above.