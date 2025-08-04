Tyla And Wizkid Light Up The Desert In Their Fiery ‘Dynamite’ Video

Last Friday, Tyla released her new EP WWP, sharing the long-awaited collaboration, “Dynamite,” with Wizkid. The song, which the duo recorded two years before its release, pairs two of African music’s hottest and brightest rising stars for a sultry hip twister combining the best of both artists’ respective cultures.

Naturally, the video for the song, released today, reflects this vibe, with Tyla and Wiz taking over a Moroccan apartment and rehearsing for a performance together. The fiery finale is straight out of a John Wick movie (specifically, number three), with an explosion rivaling the track’s namesake.

Tyla previously explained why it took so long for the song to come out after they initially recorded it, telling Capital XTRA Breakfast, “We just didn’t end up finishing it. Like, we would talk about here and there, but it just didn’t happen. You know how things are. We both are very busy, and we have a lot of things that we are doing.”

In addition to “Dynamite,” WWP included the previously released singles “Bliss” and “Is It.” Tyla’s busy 2025 included the Lisa collab “When I’m With You” and the Smurfs soundtrack song, “Everything Goes With Blue.”

Watch Tyla’s “Dynamite” video featuring Wizkid up top.

WWP is out now via FAX Records/Epic Records. You can find more info here.