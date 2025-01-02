For the most part, year-end music lists don’t really wait until the end of the year, instead dropping at some point usually around early December. Tyler The Creator, though, decided to wait until the last minute, December 31st, to share his top songs of the year.

He did so on X (formerly Twitter), listing tracks by artists including Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla, Tommy Richman, Mk.gee, Luj Tyler, and himself. The tweet reads:

“2024 FAVORITE SONGS:

knowledge- uaintfrmhere

david miller- just in the way

kendrick – gnx

tanya blount -through the rain

lupe fiasco -dominican barber

az chike – 1up

sahbabii – viking

tyler -judge judy

glorilla -hollon

mkgee -alesis

tommy richman -green therapy

ill town family – real christmas

800 cherries – honey dew blue

luh tyler -change my ways

schoolboy q -cooties thank you all for these songs im so grateful i get to hear them i love you i want to eat them broooooo.”

Somebody tried calling Tyler out for putting himself on his list, but Tyler confidently responded, “yeah i like the music i make im confused on the question.”

Meanwhile, in a tweet from a few days before, he marked the anniversary of his debut album, Bastard, by writing, “BASTARD released 15 years ago. thank you to everyone who listened to anything over the years. was in such a different zone musically and as a person, but was determined to be who i am today. full of gratitude cause it all came true. earl and i got to do ASSMILK; i did ODD TODDLERS at coachella main stage how wild?!? this album was made at ages 16-18. what a time. thank you!”