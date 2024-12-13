All year GloRilla has gifted fans to undeniable club bangers. While her debut studio album (Glorious) still keeps supporters in a chokehold, the “I Luv Her” rapper cooked up something special for the holidays.

Today (December 13), GloRilla put her Christmas spirit spirit on full display with the festive track “Xmas Time.” To complete the holiday cheer mission, GloRilla recruited Kehlani to hold down the song’s melody.

“Maybe it’s all I need / Moments like this with my family / Nothing compares to how it feels, Christmas time / I remember those days when the nights got cold / Leaning on each other made our hearts grow more / Nothing compares to the love at Christmas time,” sings Kehlani.

GloRilla used her verses to reflex on her holiday seasons before fame and fortune, rapping: “And I might’ve had a Christmas that I ain’t get a thing that was on my wish list / I celebrated still because I knew that I was gifted / I’m just one of God’s children / So I be givin’ every chance I get / I’m in the spirit, I remember when it wasn’t that / My eyes were teary, but we still made good of what we had / That’s perseverance / I’m so blessed for having my mom and dad, they birthed a baddie.”

With the year coming to a close, GloRilla sure has a lot to be thankful for.

Watch the “Xmas Time” video above.