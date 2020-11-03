Little did we know at the time, but this year’s Grammys was one of the last awards shows to be held in person for a while. The night saw countless memorable moments, like when Billie Eilish became the youngest artist to win a Grammy in all four major categories. The ceremony also featured some captivating performances as well. Tyler The Creator was joined by Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, and an army of clones for a rendition of Igor tracks “Earfquake” and “New Magic Wand.” Now, offering insight into the set, Tyler has revealed that his original performance plan was more complex.

the original grammy idea; killed the car and zoot suits; took it home pic.twitter.com/zadobfjXmQ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 3, 2020

Tyler stumbled upon his lofty mock-up for his performance and shared it with his fans today. The rapper had sketched out his vision down to the second, and it involved a moving car and custom-made zoot suits. Apparently, Tyler had wanted to pull up on top of a moving vehicle to face the evil head of the imaginary Igor Corp. The rapper would have still summoned his look-alikes to aid in the performance and engage in a scuffle behind his car while he performed

Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson didn’t end up wearing full-on zoot suits in Tyler’s performance. However, they did still take some inspiration from the rapper’s original vision and sport bright red suits.

Check out Tyler’s original plan above and revisit his actual Grammys performance here.