The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were revealed this morning, and something that immediately stuck out about the list is the fact that it was the young and emerging artists who had the most success. Lizzo has the most nominations with eight total, and tied for second with six apiece are Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. Impressively, Eilish earned nominations across the four major Grammy categories, which is a historic achievement, as she is the youngest artist to ever do that.

Eilish, who isn’t even 18 yet (her birthday is in December), is up for Record Of The Year (for “Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), and Best New Artist. Additionally, she is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

As of this post, Eilish has yet to share a social media reaction to her nominations, but plenty of other artists have, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X, so check out their reactions (and those of some other nominees) here. Also find the full list of 2020 Grammy nominations here.

