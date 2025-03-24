Tyler The Creator has been on tour in support of Chromakopia for about two months now, and he’s still got plenty of touring to go with shows scheduled through to September. While he’s still relatively early in the run, there’s one annoyance he’d like to nip in the bud: fans chanting song requests.

On March 21, a fan tweeted, “I love how the crowd chanted Cherry Bomb and Tyler was like ‘ N**** No’@tylerthecreator.” Another replied, “I started that Cherry Bomb chant on Saturday and I will start it again tonight. I need to hear DEATHCAMP live.” To that, Tyler responded today (March 24), “chant all you want ( i hope you dont, its mad annoying during the show) im not gonna play it, chanting doesnt make me magically wanna play it.”

That said, despite that minor hiccup, the tour is going great for Tyler: He also tweeted today, “CHROMAKOPIA tour has been wonderful so far, thank you all for coming.”

Meanwhile, a month ago, Tyler had a different note for his fans when he tweeted, “yo when you see me dont be asking questions like ‘ whY are you here in a major city….. are you renting a house here…where you going’ like n**** I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird ass questions… say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk lol.”