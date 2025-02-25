If you see Tyler The Creator walking down the street and feel compelled to say something to him, maybe compliment him on how much you love Chromakopia or Loiter Squad or his GOLF life, then move on. What you absolutely shouldn’t do is ask him a “weird ass” question.

“yo when you see me dont be asking questions like ‘whY are you here in a major city….. are you renting a house here…where you going’ like n***a I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird ass questions,” Tyler wrote on X. “say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk lol.”

If you want to ask Tyler a non-weird-ass question in a major city, you can check out the remaining dates for the Chromakopia world tour below.