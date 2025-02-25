If you see Tyler The Creator walking down the street and feel compelled to say something to him, maybe compliment him on how much you love Chromakopia or Loiter Squad or his GOLF life, then move on. What you absolutely shouldn’t do is ask him a “weird ass” question.
“yo when you see me dont be asking questions like ‘whY are you here in a major city….. are you renting a house here…where you going’ like n***a I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird ass questions,” Tyler wrote on X. “say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk lol.”
If you want to ask Tyler a non-weird-ass question in a major city, you can check out the remaining dates for the Chromakopia world tour below.
Tyler The Creator’s 2025 Tour Dates: Chromakopia
02/26 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^
02/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^
03/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^
03/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^
03/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^
03/09 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^
03/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^
03/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^
03/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^
03/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^
03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^
03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^
03/24 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^
03/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^
03/29 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^
04/01 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^
04/25 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^
04/27 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *^
04/30 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *^
05/01 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *^
05/02 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *^
05/04 — Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena *^
05/06 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum *^
05/07 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *^
05/09 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena *^
05/10 — Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^
05/12 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *^
05/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *^
05/17 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^
05/19 — London, UK @ The O2 *^5/21 — London, UK @ The O2 *^
05/24 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *^
05/27 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^
05/30 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^
06/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^
06/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^
06/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *^
07/03 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^
07/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^
07/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^
07/11 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^
07/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^
07/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^
07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^
07/22 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^
07/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^
07/27 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^
08/18 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *^
08/22 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^
08/23 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^
08/26 — Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^
08/27 — Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^
08/30 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^
09/04 — Perth, WA, Australia @ RAC Arena *^
* with Lil Yachty
^ with Paris Texas