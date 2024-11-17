Several of music’s biggest names are by-products of an HBCU (historically Black college or university). Although Tyler The Creator isn’t on the coveted list, that has stopped HBCU marching bands from showing his music immense love.

Yesterday (November 16), one HBCU marching band tackled Tyler The Creator’s standout track off of his chart-topping album, Chromakopia. As the Jackson State Tigers took on the Alabama State Hornets on the football field, their bands had a match of their own.

To demonstrate their range, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South band performed a masterful and viral arrangement of Tyler The Creator’s song “Sticky” (viewable here). After the performance was shared on X (formerly Twitter), it made its way to Tyler The Creator’s desk.

Tyler The Creator’s reaction is sure to bring a smile to the instrumentalists’ face. “THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY,” he wrote. “THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY. THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED.”

This isn’t the first time, Tyler The Creator response to a viral post about “Sticky,” which features GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, and Young Buck.

Back on November 10, a user online confessed that the song was initially a track they gravitated to on Chromakopia. Tyler The Creator laughed off the post, writing: “No lie lmfao I realized folks that don’t like that song wear sunscreen by default hahahahaha (I’m generalizing).”

Chromakopia is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.