Tyler, The Creator has made no secret of his love for Virginia Beach rap duo Clipse. So it’s no surprise that he took it very seriously when they recruited him to appear on their comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, on the song “P.O.V.”

He took it so seriously, in fact, that he almost called off the collaboration altogether — but not before attempting to perfect his verse nearly 100 times, in his estimation. As he told HOT97’s Ebro In The Morning, “It took me about 79 to 100 times to do it, and I almost texted Pusha, ‘I don’t think this is gonna work.’ It’s been a few times I’ve gotten nervous and trying to nail that verse with two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by Mount Rushmore, was like, ‘I can’t f*ck this up for me.'”

“It took me so long to write that and just trying to perfect it,” he continued. “Was really in that b*tch sweating. That n**** Pusha sent me that before I went on tour, probably in April, and I ain’t get him that sh*t until end of May, early June.”

Clipse later returned the favor, appearing in the video for “Stop Playing With Me,” from Tyler’s own new album, Don’t Tap The Glass, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week.

You can watch Tyler’s interview with HOT97 above.