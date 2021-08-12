Tyler The Creator’s third album, Cherry Bomb, was released in 2015. Since then, Tyler has released three albums, with his latest, Call Me If You Get Lost, coming out this year. Between Cherry Bomb and now, Tyler has done some growth as an artist. That, paired with some things he has said, has led to theories that Tyler isn’t too keen on Cherry Bomb anymore. Now, Tyler has gone ahead and debunked that rumor.

Today, a fan on Twitter asked Tyler if he doesn’t like the album. They cited a couple facts that prompted them to ask the question: Tyler tweeted recently that 2015 was his “ugly phase,” and he raps on the Call Me If You Get Lost track “Massa,” “That caterpillar went to cocoon, do you get me? / See, I was shiftin’, that’s really why Cherry Bomb sounded so shifty.”

Tyler replied that insisting his “ugly phase” comment was about his physical appearance and nothing more: “n**** i said my ugly phase, my face, what that gotta do with my music lmfao yall be reaching.”

nigga i said my ugly phase, my face, what that gotta do with my music lmfao yall be reaching https://t.co/ZOApJPvuh0 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 12, 2021

Speaking of Call Me If You Get Lost lyrics, Tyler wants to make sure that they’re shown correctly online, as he called on Genius and Apple Music to update their listings of his lyrics after he posted the correct ones himself.