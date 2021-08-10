Days after dropping DaBaby from its 2021 lineup, Austin City Limits Music Festival announced today that it would be adding a set from Tyler The Creator. Set times haven’t been announced yet, but the fest said they were imminent.

LINEUP UPDATE: @tylerthecreator has been added to this year’s festival, performing Sunday night of both weekends. Set times coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IqSmenu6Yo — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 10, 2021

DaBaby was dropped by ACL earlier in August after the rapper delivered a bizarre rant during his Rolling Loud set that included homophobic comments and attacks towards those with HIV/AIDS. DaBaby then issued — and subsequently deleted — an apology for his words on social media. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.” His (now-deleted) apology was swiftly deemed insincere, with a number of high-profile artists such as Madonna, Elton John, Questlove, and Dua Lipa condemning him for the rant.

In addition to ACL, DaBaby has been dropped by a handful of prominent music festivals; Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, and more have all removed him from the lineups to their festivals this year.

As for Tyler, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper recently offered his thoughts around what it means to be “canceled” (around 2014-2015, Tyler was banned from Australia, the UK, and New Zealand for his lyrics that were deemed to be promoting violence and homophobia). In a particularly relevant-seeming conversation, he told Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning crew:

“People just go back to stuff and go ‘look what he used to do.’ And it’s like yeah, but I’m not on that no more. So what’s your end goal? When people go back and dig up old stuff from someone who’s here now, it’s like hey, what’s your end goal? Accountable… what does that mean? Is the goal, you shouldn’t do that, you should change and be a better person? Not even me, but to whoever they’re saying it to… I’ve been a better person for the last nine years. That was ten years ago. But I think people like doing that to make themselves feel better about themselves.”

The 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place October 1-3 and 8-10 at Zilker Park. Get more info here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.