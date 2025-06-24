Back in December, during an interview with Billboard, Tyler The Creator took issue with the recent proliferation of podcasts, which have seemingly taken over all of our favorite streaming services and social media feeds. At the time, he said, “If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n****s.”

It’s a little over six months later, and it doesn’t appear his opinion has softened. In a new interview with The Cut about his latest Converse collab, he again vented about the number of podcasts giving platforms to faux experts.

“I think we give a lot of people who aren’t smart and just want attention platforms to be loud and incorrect, and other stupid people follow them,” he opined. “Where are the people with skills? We need electricians, we need more drummers, painters, teachers. Everybody with a mic is crazy. I just think that sh*t is gross.”

However, it doesn’t sound like he’s against every podcast, as he offered a couple of exceptions. “Deante Kyle (Grits & Eggs Podcast) is sick, and The Cutting Room Floor is sick,” he allowed. “Those are two podcasts that are in the right direction.”

Podcasts aren’t the target of Tyler’s curmudgeonly ire. In 2022, he criticized the NFT trend (and turned out to be correct, wouldn’t you know it), while last year, he lit into rappers more concerned with making memes than music, and slated interview shows that rely on gimmicks over insightful questions.