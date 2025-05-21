Tyler The Creator‘s partnership with Converse continues this week with the 1908: Archives collection. Launching on June 20, the collection includes retro versions of the Coach Jogger and the Naut-1 models from 1976 and 1971, respectively. While the former was released as an Olympic track shoe, the latter was meant for more day-to-day application — which both would likely fit these days, as actual performance shoes have evolved.

Tyler’s Converse collections have encompassed both entirely new shoes, like the GLF 2.0, and longstanding staples, such as the customizable Chuck Taylor All Star. The convention-bending rapper/producer first partnered with the brand in 2017, making their partnership one of the longest-standing between a musician and an athletic shoe brand, especially in hip-hop. It has also been one of the most successful, considering every release has sold out.

2025 has otherwise been a relatively quiet year for Tyler — and well-earned, thanks to the runaway success of his new album, Chromakopia. While the “That Guy” rapper hasn’t been super visible this year, though, he has joined the lineups of festivals like Osheaga, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and earlier this week, revealed the dates for his 11th Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

For more information about the prices and release of Tyler’s latest Converse kicks, you can check out Converse.com.