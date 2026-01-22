Music is one of the fastest-moving parts of the entertainment landscape. Generative artificial intelligence has introduced new possibilities and concerns essentially overnight. Social media platforms like TikTok can create new stars or revive public consciousness of classic icons. More and more each day, musicians are expanding the scope of their creative endeavors beyond music, turning themselves into multimedia forces.

Through it all, UPROXX remains dedicated to being at the forefront of innovation and what’s next in music and related fields. But, we can’t do it alone. That’s where you come in, and you could win a sweet prize for your efforts: We just launched the UPROXX Audience Survey, and as long as you’re 18 or older and live in the United States, you can participate and enter to win a $25 Apple gift card.

It’s a simple survey, taking a few minutes of your time, and your answers are confidential, reported in aggregate only. As for what to expect from the questions, there are a handful of things we’d like to know. Tell us how you’ve engaged with UPROXX and how your music-listening habits have looked lately, whether you’re blasting the latest Dua Lipa track on Spotify or listening to Zach Bryan on Apple Music. Share your thoughts on those preferred platforms and your gut reaction when your favorite artists drops new music. How does your TV fit into your relationship with music? What are your feelings on the use of AI in music creation?

To answer those questions and more (and to potentially win one of those gift cards), check out the survey here.