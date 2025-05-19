Connie Francis Had One Question After Learning Her 1962 Song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Is A Viral Hit On TikTok: ‘What’s That?’

If you’re a TikTok user, you’ve probably heard Connie Francis’ 1962 song “Pretty Little Baby” recently, as it’s been going viral on the platform. Francis, now 87 years old, recently caught wind of her renewed success, and initially, she wasn’t quite sure what to make of it.

In response to a Billboard article about the song, Francis wrote on Facebook:

“My thanks to TikTok and its members for the wonderful, and oh so unexpected, reception given to my 1961 recording ‘Pretty Little Baby’. The first I learned of it was when [Concetta Records president Ron Roberts] called to advise me that I had ‘a viral hit’. Clearly out of touch with present day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: ‘What’s that?’ Thank you everyone!”

As Billboard notes, the song, a non-single from the 1962 album Connie Francis Sings Second Hand Love, has been heard in many TikTok videos featuring users lip-syncing along to the lyrics, “You can ask the flowers / I sit for hours / Telling all the bluebirds / The bill and coo birds / Pretty little baby, I’m so in love with you.”

During the week ending April 10, the song had about 17,000 official on-demand US streams a week, but more recently, it rose to 2.4 million. The publication notes the streams continue to rise and the track could make its Hot 100 debut.

It wouldn’t be Francis’ first chart hit, as she has three No. 1 hits to her name: “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool,” “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own” (both in 1960), and “Don’t Break The Heart That Loves You” (1962).