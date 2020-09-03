Blimes And Gab are fresh off the release of their debut album, Talk About It, and bring their bouncy, synth-poppy single “Shellys (It’s Chill)” to UPROXX Studios for an exuberant performance on UPROXX Sessions.

The dynamic duo diddy-bop their way through the ’80s-inspired two-step anthem, with Gab offering silkly vocals and Blimes spitting a confident, flirty rap. The pair’s chemistry is on full display in their Sessions performance as they sychronize their dance steps, harmonize with each other, and basically have a ball.

Initially, both Blimes Brixton and Gifted Gab were solo artists on the grind, but when they teamed up for the battle rap “Come Correct,” the internet responded, turning their pairing into a viral hit and establishing the high demand for more group outings. They solidified their partnership after both releasing solo albums in 2019, with everyone from the Insecure team to Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man co-signing.

Watch Blimes And Gab perform “Shellys (It’s Chill)” above and find out why they are the internet’s new favorite aunties.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..